‘Debris’ Sneak Peek: What Does Influx’s Baddie, Anson Ash, Want? (VIDEO)

Hot on the heels of the wild ride through the wormholes of New York City (coming soon to Bravo?) on the last episode, Debris picks up Monday, April 5, with Influx operative Anson Ash (Scroobius Pip) in custody and chattier then he’s been since the show debuted.

In this exclusive clip entitled “Supernova,” Orbital agent and all-around enigma Craig Maddox (Norbert Leo Butz) does his best Law & Order to rattle Ash’s cage, sharing the details they already have on his shady ex-SAS past. But it’s Ash who’s the one with the intel that should have Maddox shaking, especially after he begins to explain why Influx is so determined to keep the U.K.-U.S. tag-team of Orbital from acquiring and investigating any more pieces of the titular alien-ship wreckage.

As we know from previous episodes, Influx seems to be a group of zealots willing to risk body-twisting teleportation and worse (one even killed himself in front of Riann Steele‘s Finola) to maintain what they think is the technology’s ultimate purpose. And tbh, it doesn’t actually seem that villainous.

“It’s meant to free the world, not entrap it,” he ominously warns, before rightfully clocking that the accumulated debris has put Maddox “in the presence of a power so vast with both the possibility of good and evil that you don’t know what side you’re on.”

Got him dead-to-rights on that one, Beardo. Maddox is definitely in the grey area when it comes to motives. But if he winds up screwing over the clearly in-need-of-a-hug Bryan (Jonathan Tucker) the way he’s making his protege betray Finola, we’re going to put him on the side of evil.