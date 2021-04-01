‘Law & Order: SVU’ Revisits a Season 14 Case and Psychopath

If you’ve been hoping Law & Order: SVU would revisit a case this season, you’re in luck. Ethan Cutkosky (Shameless) will be back as Henry Mesner.

Viewers first met Henry in Season 14 Episode 19, “Born Psychopath,” as a 10-year-old who displayed extreme psychopathic behavior. After he abused his sister, he was placed in a juvenile treatment facility. When he returns in the aptly titled “Post-Graduate Psychopath,” eight years later, he’s 18 and wants to be released, according to TVLine.

“Visit to the twitter time machine. And eight years later, Ethan is coming back, to reprise his role. In May,” showrunner Warren Leight shared on Twitter on April 1.

Visit to the twitter time machine. And eight years later, Ethan is coming back, to reprise his role. In May. https://t.co/Daq2vM4vTW — Warren Leight (@warrenleightTV) April 1, 2021

Should Henry be released? Given this is SVU, we have a feeling if he is, the squad will not only keep a close eye on him, but also have him in an interrogation room before halfway through the episode.

Watch a clip from Cutkosky’s previous episode as SVU’s Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay) and Amanda Rollins (Kelli Giddish) tried to talk to Henry’s parents about treatment.

Cutkosky’s return to SVU comes as Shameless, on which he has starred since the series premiere, is wrapping up its 11-season run. (The series finale is set for April 11 on Showtime.)

This news also comes just as the long-running NBC procedural drama is gearing up to revisit another character in a major way. Christopher Meloni is back as Detective Elliot Stabler in a two-part crossover that begins on his old show and moves over to his new spinoff, Organized Crime. (Meloni left SVU after Season 12.)

Law & Order: SVU, Thursdays, 9/8c, NBC