‘NCIS’ Preview: With Gibbs Suspended, His Team Is Reassigned (VIDEO)

Talk about a “Gut Punch” for Gibbs’ (Mark Harmon) team in NCIS‘ April 6 episode: Not only has their boss been indefinitely suspended, but now they’re being reassigned! (At least they’re not being separated, as has happened in the past?)

“This team has overstepped bounds,” Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) explains in the promo. He’s not wrong: In the last episode, an investigation uncovered a dogfighting ring, and when Gibbs found out their suspect was shooting and drowning the dogs that lost, he lost it and put the man in the hospital. He regretted not killing him, he admitted to Vance, leaving his boss no choice but to take his badge and gun.

And with no idea how long Gibbs will be away from the job, McGee (Sean Murray), Bishop (Emily Wickersham), and Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) will be working with other agents. Ronnie (Victoria Platt), who first appeared in the season premiere, tells them “grab your gear” in the promo and yes, it’s so strange to hear someone other than Gibbs say that to these agents. Her team includes Sawyer (Zane Holtz), who previously appeared in Season 10’s “Squall” as another character, a petty officer.

According to the logline for this episode, Gibbs’ agents are assigned to COVID compliance duty at a foreign affairs summit, and they’ll find a link to another team’s murder case. As seen in the preview below, they’re going to end up in a dangerous situation.

“Gut Punch” is also the episode that introduces investigative journalist Marcie Warren, played by Harmon’s wife Pam Dawber (Mork & Mindy). For now, all we know about her character is what we’ve seen in the photos: She and Gibbs will both be at the diner he frequents. Dawber will appear in four episodes.

NCIS, Tuesdays, 8/7c, CBS