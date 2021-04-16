‘9-1-1’ Showrunner Previews Midseason Complications for First Responders (VIDEO)

9-1-1‘s first responders of Los Angeles County return from their midseason hiatus with a pileup of high-stakes drama.

“We’re picking up where we left off,” says showrunner Tim Minear, noting that the hour will begin to “explore the fallout” from the March cliffhanger that saw firefighter Henrietta “Hen” Wilson (Aisha Hinds) and wife Karen (Tracie Thoms) learning their foster daughter’s mom is ready to take her back.

In happier parenting news, there’s very pregnant 911 operator Maddie Buckley (Jennifer Love Hewitt). In the exclusive clip above, watch a very funny build-up to Maddie’s going into labor. And, in the show, she “starts having contractions at a very inopportune time,” Minear teases, and he’s not kidding!

The baby she’s having with Hen’s fellow firefighter Howard “Chimney” Han (Kenneth Choi) decides to come while Maddie is handling a call about a horrific multicar crash on the freeway. The gridlock-inducing event requires the attention of the entire squad (including the dad-to-be!) and makes getting to the hospital impossible.

Even worse, Minear hints the crash will involve “somebody we know and love who is going to be right smack-dab in the middle of it.” Wait, could we be losing a hero in the line of duty? “You should always be prepared to say goodbye to someone on the show,” the producer notes. We’re gonna need a medic, stat!

9-1-1, Returns Monday, April 19, 8/7c, Fox