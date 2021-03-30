Ready to revisit two characters from The Conners (and Roseanne), and meet a new one in upcoming episodes of the ABC comedy? Candice Bergen, who appeared in Episode 7 of the current season of The Conners, Danielle Harris, who appeared in Season 5 of Roseanne, and Brian Austin Green are set to guest star.

Bergen returns as Ben’s (Jay R. Ferguson) mother, Barb, for two episodes. And considering she stands in judgement of his relationship with Darlene (Sara Gilbert), “cool” is an apt way to describe their relationship. Though she’s from Lanford, she “has a superior air and a sharp tongue,” according to the ABC release, but once she’s had a few drinks, she tends to be “more agreeable.” (According to Barb, the Conner house is “like one of those places they break into on that program Cops.”)

Harris reprises her role as Darlene’s neighbor, Molly Tilden — which she first played back on Roseanne — in the April 7 episode. Back then, Molly was a high school rival for David’s (Johnny Galecki) affection, so she and Darlene were pretty much enemies. But now that 30 years have passed, “they find themselves having had similar lives and become close.”

Green will play Jeff in two episodes, described as “a quirky, free spirit traveler who lives out of his van.”

The Conners follows Dan (John Goodman), Jackie (Laurie Metcalf), Darlene, Becky (Lecy Goranson), and D.J. (Michael Fishman) as they deal with parenthood, dating, financial pressures, and aging in working-class America in Lanford.

The series also stars Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, and Jayden Rey as Mary Conner.

The Conners, Wednesdays, 9/8c, ABC