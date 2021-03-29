The Rosebud Motel on ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Is Up for Sale in Ontario

It’s been nearly a year since fans bid the Rose family and their humble abode, the Rosebud Motel, farewell in the Schitt’s Creek series finale, but why be nostalgic about it when you can actually own it?

The Rosebud, which in real life is named the Hockley Motel (308399 Hockley Road, Mono, Ontario, Canada), is up for sale. Price? Just under $1.6 million (2 million Canadian dollars), according to its listing on Colliers.

That’s right, a fan could own a piece of award-winning history, as Schittt’s Creek dominated the awards field over the past year, sweeping in comedy categories from the Emmys to the Golden Globes to Critics Choice.

But what about that motel? Spread across 6.7 acres, the property — which still has its mid-’60s “charm” — features 10 rooms including a two-story manager’s suite and a separate cottage. It’s located by the Nottawasaga River, a spot good for fishing, and has a spacious parking lot.

Along with its exterior being used for Schitt’s Creek, the motel — the only asset that the Rose family retains when they’re met with financial ruin at the start of the series — was featured in Netflix’s wildly popular Umbrella Academy.

As for the Rose’s, moving to the town they had purchased as a joke, Johnny (Eugene Levy), David (Dan Levy), Moira (Catherine O’Hara), and Alexis (Annie Murphy) find refuge at the Rosebud, which is managed by future family friend and business collaborator Stevie (Emily Hampshire).

Of course, purchasing the motel is not necessary to see it. Just head out on a road trip, and drive on by. Or, take a peek at the video below.

Schitt’s Creek, Streaming now, Netflix