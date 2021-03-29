Where Is Kelly Ripa? Talk Show Host on Break From ‘Live With Kelly and Ryan’
After a week of Live with Kelly and Ryan without Kelly Ripa, fans are wondering where the co-host is.
When viewers tuned in on Monday, March 22, Ripa seemed to be unexpectedly awol, and has been since. But according to a source close to the show, there is no reason for concern: Ripa is merely taking her annual two-week spring break to be with her family.
Rumors started to fly given there had been no mention of her break prior to her leaving, just a parade of guests co-hosts: Maria Menounos, Ali Wentworth, and Harry Connick Jr. have shared the desk alongside Ryan Seacrest.
The week of March 29 has already kicked off with a Monday rerun with Ripa and Seacrest, which featured Hugh Grant promoting the HBO limited series The Undoing (an appearance from November 2020). The rest of the week’s lineup — including Lana Condor discussing To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Priyanka Chopra Jonas promoting The White Tiger, Ralph Macchio on Cobra Kai, Tim Allen talking about Last Man Standing, and Zendaya on Malcolm & Marie — are also reruns.
Plans are for Kelly to be back for the week of April 5.
The show’s ratings have been incredibly strong. Live is now has ranked No. 1 in all of Daytime in the key Women 25-54for more than a year(the 53 weeks includes 12 weeks of ties), according to ABC. In syndication, it remainsthe 2020-21 season’s No. 1 syndicated talk show across the board among total viewers, household rating and with the key Women 18-49 and Women 25-54 demos.
If you’re confused, though, we get it, especially given the show’s Instagram account encouraging people to “tune in now” with a video of Ripa and Seacrest on set (see it below).
As for Ripa’s social media presence, she has posted a happy birthday message to a friend, businessman Bruce Bozzi, and a photo from a past birthday celebration for her husband, actor Mark Consuelos, ahead of his upcoming celebration on March 30.
