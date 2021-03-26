‘The Simpsons’ Sneak Peek: Marge Runs Into Rihanna at the Gen Gala (VIDEO)

Who wouldn’t get starstruck walking the red carpet at the annual Met Gala — or should we say the Gen Gala?

That’s the name of the very Met Gala-like event appearing in the Sunday, March 28 episode of The Simpsons. TV Insider has an exclusive first look at Marge Simpson (voiced by Julie Kavner) as she attends the affair and becomes distracted by the always fashionable Rihanna.

See Also The Top 10 Moments in 32 Genius Seasons of 'The Simpsons' As the animated Fox hit celebrates its 700th episode, we present the clips that keep us laughing.

“I listen to the clean versions of all your songs!” Marge yells after the star.

So why is she at the Gen Gala? And what exactly does that look like on the long-running Fox comedy? Watch the clip above to see the glitz, glamour, and fashion.

In Sunday’s “Uncut Femmes,” “we learn that Chief Wiggum’s wife is more than she seems,” Fox’s logline teases. Plus, “Marge takes part in a jewel heist.” We have a strong feeling that’s planned for during the gala, since we’ve seen Ocean’s Eight, the cast of which included none other than Rihanna herself. Will this one be a success?

Fox has also released a preview highlighting the guest stars of the episode the network is calling a “Red Carpet Event”: Nick Offerman (as Captain Bowditch), Megan Mullally (as Sarah Wiggum), and Bob Seger (as himself).

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

“Rock ‘n’ roll never forgets,” Seger says, and Homer (voiced by Dan Castellaneta) wonders, “Were we just Seger-shamed?”

The Simpsons, Sundays, 8/7c, Fox