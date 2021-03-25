David Tennant, Stanley Tucci, Lydia West and More to Star in ‘Inside Man’ for BBC One and Netflix

An all-star cast and a plot so secretive that creator Steven Moffat (Sherlock, Doctor Who) might be the only one who knows the details of his new drama, Inside Man? Sign us up!

David Tennant(Doctor Who), Stanley Tucci (Feud) — who is playing the titular character of the Inside Man — Dolly Wells (Dracula), and Lydia West (It’s a Sin) will lead the cast of the new thriller for BBC One and Netflix. Filming will begin later this year.

All that’s known about this four-part miniseries is the following logline: It “follows a prisoner on death row in the U.S., a Vicar in a quiet English town, and a maths teacher trapped in a cellar, as they cross paths in the most unexpected way…”

“We’re a bit stunned, and very excited, at the acting talent we’re managing to assemble for this show,” the husband and wife team of Moffat (who will write the series) and executive producer Sue Vertue said in a statement. “Can’t wait to crawl out of our lockdown bunker and get to work.”

“We’re delighted to team up with the BBC on another brilliant series from the ingenious mind of Steven Moffat. It’s impossible to say too much about Inside Man without giving away spoilers — so let’s just say the scripts are fiendishly clever, the cast is fantastic and at this point in time nobody but Steven knows how it’s going to end,” Chris Sussman, U.K. Original Series, Netflix, added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lydia West (@lydiawestie)

Inside Man is produced by Hartswood Films for BBC One and Netflix. Paul McGuigan (Sherlock) will direct. Joining Vertue (for Hartswood Films) as executive producer is Ben Irving for the BBC. Alex Mercer is producer.

The thriller will premiere on BBC One and BBC iPlayer in the U.K. and on Netflix outside of the UK and Ireland.

Inside Man, TBA, Netflix