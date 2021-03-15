3 Reasons to Watch ‘Staged’ With Michael Sheen & David Tennant on Hulu

Actors and real-life friends Michael Sheen and David Tennant (from left) star on this Curb Your Enthusiasm–esque series, playing heightened versions of themselves languishing during the pandemic lockdown while bickering with each other over Zoom calls.

Here’s why we’re happy to stay in for its second season come March 16.

A self-aware twist

Season 1 of Staged played out like viewers were watching the pair’s private video chats. Now we learn those calls were a scripted show-within-the-show. It was such a hit in the U.K., it’s getting an American remake — but with different actors playing inert “David” and unpredictable “Michael.” They’re not thrilled!

The guest stars

While Whoopi Goldberg and Ben Schwartz recur as the duo’s fearsome American agent and her assistant, most folks cameo as themselves when casting gets underway: Ewan McGregor, Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, and Cate Blanchett.

Free therapy

Watch from the very beginning so you can appreciate David and Michael’s competitiveness and codependency, which are even more combustible — and comforting — in Season 2.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Staged, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, March 16, Hulu