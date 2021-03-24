‘Glee’ Cast to Reunite in Honor of Naya Rivera at the GLAAD Media Awards

The GLAAD Media Awards are staging a Glee reunion in honor of the series’ late cast member, Naya Rivera. The LGBTQ advocacy organization is holding its 32nd annual event on Thursday, April 8, during which a special tribute to Rivera’s character Santana Lopez will take place.

On the 10-year anniversary of Santana’s coming out as a lesbian, GLAAD is spotlighting the moment’s impact on the LGBTQ community and how it furthered Latinx LGBTQ representation on TV. The ceremony will stream on YouTube (beginning at 8/7c) and Hulu (beginning at 10/9c) and see various Glee costars reunite for the tribute, which will be introduced by Demi Lovato, who portrayed Santana’s girlfriend on the show.

Among the cast members set to appear for the tribute are Jacob Artist, Chris Colfer, Darren Criss, Vanessa Lengies, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Amber Riley, Harry Shum Jr., Becca Tobin, and Jenna Ushkowitz.

In July 2020, Rivera went missing at Lake Piru in California. A few days later, her body was discovered. Her death was later ruled as a drowning.

Niecy Nash is set to host the awards show featuring an array of other celebrity guests including Matt Bomer, Sterling K. Brown, Laverne Cox, Wilson Cruz, Nyle DiMarco, Colman Domingo, Dan Levy, Jim Parsons and more.

Tune into the GLAAD Media Awards on YouTube and Hulu, and if you miss its live run, catch the event when it streams on-demand on Hulu through June.

GLAAD Media Awards, Thursday, April 8, Streaming on YouTube (8/7c) and Hulu (10/9c)