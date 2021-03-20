Watch a Preview of ‘The Simpsons’ 700th Episode, Plus a New Couch Gag! (VIDEO)

With 32 seasons, 34 Emmys, 95 Emmy Nominations and a blockbuster big-screen adaptation to its name, The Simpsons has already cemented its legacy as one of the most successful shows in history. Now, it reaches another milestone: Its 700th episode airs Sunday, March 21.

Told in flashback, “Manger Things” reveals a secret about Flanders’ past, and takes us, for the first time ever, into the never-before-seen room over the Simpsons’ garage. In the exclusive clip below, Home and Marge get randy (are they in that room?) only to discover that they’re not alone. (It’s truly impressive how consistently creepy Moe remains.)

The show also features a couch gag at the end of the credits from award-winning animator Bill Plympton (check it out below). “I love the ones when we have guest animators. They really go to town,” Simpsons creator Matt Groening told USA Today. Plympton, he says, “has done more guest-animated couch gags than anyone.”

Fox recently announced that the comedy has been renewed for Seasons 33 and 34. The additional seasons will give the animation domination kingpin, now around through 2023, a total number of 757 episodes.

“Woo Hoo! With any luck the show will soon be older than I am,” noted Homer Simpson in a statement released by Fox to the press.

