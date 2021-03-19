‘Hoarders’ Season 12 Sneak Peek: The Team’s Biggest Challenge Yet? (VIDEO)

Hoarders‘ team of experts has another tough case on its hands when Season 12 begins on March 22.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek, it’s unclear whether this distraught compulsive hoarder — whose home is deeply unsettling — can let go of even 5% of his belongings.

“When you walk through the front door, you’re hit with unopened boxes, things I’ve bought,” the hoarder says before admitting, “the kitchen was de-hoarded once, but give me five days, and I can hoard it up real quick.”

But things get tense when he faces throwing out some of his things. “That is unacceptable,” he says at one point, and at another, “I just don’t even want to talk to y’all right now.” In one scene, he breaks down sobbing. It’s heartbreaking.

Watch the clip above for more, including to see who the hoarder thinks should resign.

The A&E series explores the world of extreme hoarding through in-depth looks at those directly affected by it. In eight two-hour episodes, viewers will meet individuals across the country trying to clean out their massive hoards and, hopefully, start up a path for future success, with help from a team of experts: psychologists Dr. Robin Zasio and Dr. David Tolin, and extreme clean-up experts Matt Paxton, Cory Chalmers, Dorothy Breininger, and new expert Brandon Bronaugh.

Hoarders is produced by TLG Motion Pictures for A&E Network with Courtney LeMarco, Erik Bernard and George Butts serving as executive producers. Franklin Cumberbatch and Peter Tarshis are executive producers for A&E Network.

Hoarders, Season 12 Premiere, Monday, March 22, 8/7c, A&E