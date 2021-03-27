‘Expedition: Back to the Future’ Recruits Christopher Lloyd to Track Down the DeLorean

Great Scott! Expedition Unknown host Josh Gates travels with Doc Brown himself, actor Christopher Lloyd (below, with Gates, and above, with Michael J. Fox), to track down the iconic DeLorean Time Machine from the Back to the Future trilogy.

“Josh is a huge fan of the [movies],” says executive producer Joseph Boyle. “We saw the chance to use the DeLorean as a vehicle — pun intended — for a celebration of the [1980s and ’90s] franchise.”

The cheeky four-part series, which Boyle calls “an homage to the films,” finds Gates recruiting Lloyd’s aid in locating and delivering the car to costar Fox for his charity, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.

But since there were seven versions of the ride used in the flicks, they wind up on a road trip that leads them to various folks and familiar faces (hi, Lea Thompson!).

Fans can get in on the action: Until April 15 at charitybuzz.com/timemachine, the foundation will be auctioning off the DeLorean and other memorabilia. Even bully Biff would approve.

Expedition: Back to the Future, Available now, discovery+