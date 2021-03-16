‘Kenan’ Sneak Peek: Kenan Considers Getting Back in the Dating Game (VIDEO)

Widower Kenan (Kenan Thompson) might be moving on, a little, from his grieving. In this exclusive Kenan sneak peak of the March 16 episode, “Flipp’d,” he considers wading into the dating pool, which, admittedly, is scary for anyone, much less someone who lost their beloved wife.

In the clip, above, Kenan, chatting with his brother, Gary (Chris Redd), mulls over his entrance back into the world of romance. The move, in part, is due to colleague Mika’s (Kimre Lewis) encouragement. “Maybe she’s right…maybe I should start thinking about dating again,” Kenan tells his brother unconvincingly.

Pulled from his video game trance, Gary turns to Kenan excitedly, ready for a good time. “Oh my God, I’ve been waiting for this day,” Gary rejoices. “The smash brothers are back!”

“No, man. I’m not talking about smashing,” Kenan tells him, explaining it’s not about that, that he’s thinking of something far more casual. “Even saying this out loud has got me feeling guilty,” Kenan tells his brother candidly.

Just then father-in-law Rick (Don Johnson) walks through the door with Kenan’s daughters Aubrey (Dani Lane) and Birdie (Dannah Lane) after a trip to get their nails done.

To see what turn the conversation takes next — Rick is highly protective of his dead daughter’s memory, and of his grandchildren — take a look at the clip. You’ll also get to see Kenan’s own finely tuned understanding of what’s appropriate to talk about in front of his daughters.

Will Kenan start dating, and will this have Rick’s approval? We can’t wait to find out.

Kenan, Tuesdays, 8:30/7:30c, NBC