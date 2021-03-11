‘Ted Lasso’ Co-Creator Hints at Show’s Possible Season 2 Return Date at Apple TV+

Ted Lasso continues to cast a charming spell over audiences following its first season debut on Apple TV+, and co-creator Bill Lawrence (Scrubs, Cougar Town) is giving a hint as to when viewers can expect Season 2.

In an exchange with a fan on Twitter about Season 2’s possible release date, Lawrence responded by saying, “Same time season 1 was released. We are shooting it now.” While this isn’t an exact date confirmation, Lawrence’s tweet suggests Season 2 is likely to arrive this summer as Ted Lasso‘s first season debuted on August 14, 2020.

Same time season 1 was released. We are shooting it now. Thanks so much for digging it. #TedLasso — Bill Lawrence (@VDOOZER) March 11, 2021

The hit dropped its Season 1 finale on October 2 of last year and has since captured the hearts of many, earning not only a Season 2 renewal, but also an order for Season 3. Already making the awards rounds, Ted Lasso has collected one Golden Globe for titular star Jason Sudeikis as he took home the nod for Best Actor in a Comedy Series.

In March, the show earned three Critics Choice Awards, one for Best Comedy Series, another for Best Actor in a Comedy Series going to Sudeikis, and a third for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy to Hannah Waddingham.

Already Apple has teased the show’s Season 2 return, posting a photo to social media celebrating the beginning of production. “Time to start warming those biscuits. Production for #TedLasso Season 2 has officially begun!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Apple TV (@appletv)

For those less familiar with the feel-good title, Ted Lasso follows the titular college football coach across the pond where he’s been recruited to helm AFC Richmond’s soccer team. The catch is that Ted knows next to nothing about the game. What ensues is some seriously hilarious hi-jinks and heartwarming moments. Check it out for yourself and stay tuned as further Season 2 details arise.

