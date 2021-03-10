‘Lost’ Reunion: Josh Holloway to Star in J.J. Abrams’ ‘Duster’ on HBO Max

Josh Holloway has to go back.. to working with J.J. Abrams.

It’s a Lost reunion of sorts in the upcoming HBO Max series Duster from co-writers Abrams and LaToya Morgan with Holloway starring as the driver at the center of it, Variety reports. (Holloway starred as James “Sawyer” Ford on Abrams’ ABC drama that ran six seasons from 2004 to 2010.)

Duster, given a production commitment by the streaming service in April 2020, is set in the 1970s in the Southwest. In it, “the life of a gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful,” the logline reads.

At the time, it was one of several one-hour dramas from Abrams and Katie McGrath’s Bad Robot Productions and Warner Bros. Television Group to receive a production commitment. The other two were Overlook (featuring characters from Stephen King’sThe Shining and exploring the stories of the famous haunted hotel) and a series based on DC characters in the Justice League Dark Universe. These came as part of the first new Bad Robot-produced TV projects for HBO Max under Bad Robot and WarnerMedia’s (HBO Max’s parent company) partnership formed in fall 2019.

In addition to Lost, Holloway’s TV credits include Colony and Intelligence. He joined Yellowstone in its third season as Roarke Morris, a hedge-fund manager who ended up in direct conflict with its central family, the Duttons led by patriarch John (Kevin Costner).

Joining Morgan and Abrams as executive producers on Duster is Bad Robot’s Ben Stephenson. Bad Robot’s Rachel Rusch Rich is co-executive producer.

Duster, TBA, HBO Max