‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Annie Murphy Joins ‘Russian Doll’ for Season 2 at Netflix

Meaghan Darwish
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association

“Gotta get up, gotta get out” because Russian Doll Season 2 is on the horizon and adding Schitt’s Creek‘s Annie Murphy to its cast.

The announcement made via the streaming platform’s Twitter takes a joking tone as they state, “What a concept: Schitt’s Creek alum, the all-around flawless Emmy-winning Annie Murphy has joined the cast of Russian Doll for Season 2!”

For those who might forget, Russian Doll premiered way back in February 2019 and stars Orange Is the New Black‘s Natasha Lyonne, who co-created the dark comedy with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland. Russian Doll follows a young woman named Nadia (Lyonne) who finds herself stuck in an inescapable time loop, reliving one party over and over again but with a dark twist.

Production on Season 2 has reportedly already began and while Murphy’s casting has been announced, no further details about her character or the season’s plot have been revealed. As viewers may recall, Season 1 saw Nadia and fellow sufferer Alan (Charlie Barnett) appear to break their time loop spell, which leaves the path for Season 2 entirely unclear.

The show’s supporting cast members included Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, Chloë Sevigny, and Dascha Polanco among others. Season 1 included eight episodes, but it remains unclear how many Season 2 will be made up of.

The news of Murphy’s casting comes weeks after AMC dropped its first look at the actress’s next project, Kevin Can F*** Himself, which is set to arrive sometime this summer. Stay tuned for additional details as production on Season 2 continues, and catch up on Russian Doll now.

