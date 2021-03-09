‘Schitt’s Creek’ Star Annie Murphy Joins ‘Russian Doll’ for Season 2 at Netflix

“Gotta get up, gotta get out” because Russian Doll Season 2 is on the horizon and adding Schitt’s Creek‘s Annie Murphy to its cast.

The announcement made via the streaming platform’s Twitter takes a joking tone as they state, “What a concept: Schitt’s Creek alum, the all-around flawless Emmy-winning Annie Murphy has joined the cast of Russian Doll for Season 2!”

What a concept: Schitt’s Creek alum, the all-around flawless Emmy-winning Annie Murphy has joined the cast of Russian Doll for Season 2! pic.twitter.com/nxDb8m6r4X — Netflix (@netflix) March 9, 2021

For those who might forget, Russian Doll premiered way back in February 2019 and stars Orange Is the New Black‘s Natasha Lyonne, who co-created the dark comedy with Amy Poehler and Leslye Headland. Russian Doll follows a young woman named Nadia (Lyonne) who finds herself stuck in an inescapable time loop, reliving one party over and over again but with a dark twist.

Production on Season 2 has reportedly already began and while Murphy’s casting has been announced, no further details about her character or the season’s plot have been revealed. As viewers may recall, Season 1 saw Nadia and fellow sufferer Alan (Charlie Barnett) appear to break their time loop spell, which leaves the path for Season 2 entirely unclear.

The show’s supporting cast members included Greta Lee, Yul Vazquez, Elizabeth Ashley, Chloë Sevigny, and Dascha Polanco among others. Season 1 included eight episodes, but it remains unclear how many Season 2 will be made up of.

The news of Murphy’s casting comes weeks after AMC dropped its first look at the actress’s next project, Kevin Can F*** Himself, which is set to arrive sometime this summer. Stay tuned for additional details as production on Season 2 continues, and catch up on Russian Doll now.