‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: Conrad & Billie Continue to Argue Over Nic (VIDEO)

Dr. Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry) and Billie Sutton (Jessica Lucas) may both have nurse practitioner Nic Nevin’s (Emily VanCamp) best interests at heart, but they’ll probably never be on the same page. (That’s understandable, considering Billie made a mistake and paralyzed one of Conrad’s patients.)

Their latest point of contention in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the March 9 episode of The Resident: what Nic should do when the man who stabbed her in Episode 5 is brought into Chastain for treatment.

“I’ll get someone to cover for me, then I’ll take you home,” Nic’s husband Conrad says, while her friend Billie offers, “I’ll stay another day to be with her.”

Though Conrad worries that seeing her attacker is a “trigger” she doesn’t need, Nic is more concerned about his reaction — and it seems for good reason. “Do I want to kill him with my bare hands? Maybe,” he admits, but “Will I? No.”

Watch the clip above as the debate about what Nic (who’s much more practical about the situation) should do continues.

“Even though he has this tension with Billie, Conrad still wanted what was best for Nic,” Czuchry told TV Insider of their conflict in Billie’s first episode. “He was willing to put his disagreements aside with Billie for Nic, so we are going to see a bit of those dynamics play out.”

In addition to Nic having to confront her trauma head-on, the winter finale, “First Days, Last Days,” Dr. Barrett Cain (Morris Chestnut) is in recovery and self-conscious of his physical state — plus, he’s looking to take down Dr. Mina Okafor (Shaunette Renée Wilson), who informed his patient’s family of his shady actions. Meanwhile, a new intern, Leela (Anuja Joshi), struggles and shines. Is there more to her story?

