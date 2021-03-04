‘The Blacklist’ Preview: Guest Star Laverne Cox Comes Aboard as a Sadistic Interrogator

The Blacklist is bringing in Emmy nominee Laverne Cox (Orange Is the New Black) for a twisted guest spot in Season 8.

Cox will appear in the March 12 episode of the NBC drama, TV Insider has learned exclusively. She’ll play the episode’s blacklister, Dr. Laken Perillos, a sadistic interrogator who tortures her victims by using unorthodox methods. In the episode, Red (James Spader) and Dembe (Hisham Tawfiq) are in danger when Townsend deploys her.

“An act of injustice in her past fuels her fascination with pain, and how racial bias can affect the ability to recognize the suffering of others,” Cox’s character’s description reads.

Check out photos of Cox as Dr. Perillos above and below.

Cox is also currently in production on Shonda Rhimes’ 10-episode limited series Inventing Anna for Netflix. According to the logline, “a journalist with a lot to prove investigates the case of Anna Delvey, the Instagram-legendary German heiress who stole the hearts of New York’s social scene — and stole their money as well.” The streaming service is also home to her documentary Disclosure, which she executive produced.

In addition to Orange Is the New Black, Cox’s TV credits include Curb Your Enthusiasm, A Black Lady Sketch Show, The Mindy Project, and Doubt.

