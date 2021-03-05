‘Kids’ Choice Awards’ Host Kenan Thompson Teases ‘Craziest Party of All Time’ (VIDEO)

The Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021 is turning to one of its own alums, Kenan Thompson, to host the slime-heavy ceremony on March 13, and TV Insider has some fun exclusives: A sneak peek of the star in action, above, and the names of more celebs making special appearances.

Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin, and Anna Kendrick are offically set as guests .Additional stars appearing on the show — along with already announced headline performer Justin Bieber — are Thompson’s onscreen daughters from Kenan, Dani and Dannah Lane.

In the preview clip, the star of Kenan and Saturday Night Live, who made a name for himself on Nick’sAll That, Kenan & Kel, and Good Burger, busts out a special rap promo for the event. Along with teasing the show’s abundance of stars and slime, Thompson reminds viewers that they still have a chance to vote for their favorite nominees.

“Choose your faves ’cause you gotta vote,” the host sings as the awards show’s signature Orange Blimp makes multiple cameos.

The annual awards ceremony is a celebration of film, TV, music, sports, and more. In order for their favorites to win, viewers are encouraged to cast their votes on the official www.KidsChoiceAwards.com website and on the Screens Up and Nick Play apps.

Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards 2021, Sunday, March 13, 7:30 ET/PT, Nickelodeon