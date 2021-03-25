Renée Zellweger and More Stars in True Crime Stories Getting the Hollywood Treatment

The reboot of America’s Most Wanted is currently airing, and if you can’t get enough true crime in the primetime, there are a couple upcoming series in the genre that give notable names the Hollywood treatment.

Check those two, as well as two new titles coming to a streaming service soon, below.

Dr. Death

This 2021 Peacock series tells the sorry tale of charismatic, tragically negligent Dallas neurosurgeon Christopher Duntsch, who maimed and killed multiple patients in the 2010s. It’s currently shooting with Joshua Jackson in the lead. Alec Baldwin and Christian Slater costar.

The Hot Zone: Anthrax

Production has kicked off in Toronto for this National Geographic drama depicting the anthrax attacks that fed U.S. fears after 9/11. Tony Goldwyn and Daniel Dae Kim play a microbiologist and an FBI agent, respectively.

Inventing Anna

The rise and 2017 fall of Anna Delvey, faux German heiress and scammer of the Manhattan elite, is charted in this Shonda Rhimes series for Netflix, now filming with Ozark‘sJulia Garner.

The Thing About Pam

Dateline perennial Pam Hupp, who scored a dubious life insurance payout after a 2011 stabbing and also tried a frame-up, lands Renée Zellweger (top) to play her in a 2022 NBC series!

— Emily Aslanian, April P. Bernard, Damian Holbrook and Linda Maleh