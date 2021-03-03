The Murderous Whitlys of ‘Prodigal Son’ Contend With Simon Hoxley in Midseason Return (VIDEO)

“I am grateful for the lessons I have learned from my family,” says Malcolm Bright (Tom Payne), reading one of his daily affirmations and then ripping it up in the just-released trailer for Prodigal Son‘s April return — and who can blame him?

His father is Martin Whitly, aka the serial killer known as the Surgeon (Michael Sheen). Plus, Malcolm had to cover up the murder his sister Ainsley (Halston Sage) committed by chopping up and disposing the body of Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) — a crime that’s coming back to haunt them. At the end of the winter finale on March 2, Europol agent Simon Hoxley (guest star Alan Cumming, already a delight in one brief scene), in Estonia, declared he’s heading to New York after Endicott’s head was found — with signs that he was killed elsewhere.

Most concerning? He may have his eyes on Malcolm and Ainsley, going by the photos of them in his possession, as seen in the trailer.

“While Hoxley comes across in this funny, showing off way, he’s actually very good at what he does, so Malcolm is a bit afraid of him and what might happen,” Payne previews for TV Insider. “That’s a big puzzle for him to solve in the next episode: How to confound Hoxley’s investigation.”

“This could all lead to us,” Ainsley worries. Martin advises, “If you want to get ahead of Simon Hoxley, you’re going to have to be ruthless.”

Speaking of staying ahead of the investigation into one of the family’s crimes, “You have no idea what I’ve been doing to keep this family safe,” Malcolm says. The latest? “Maybe you’d like to know about the thumb in my freezer.”

We also get a couple more glimpses at the very intriguing dynamic between Martin and the new Claremont Psychiatric doctor, Vivian Capshaw (Catherine Zeta-Jones). “You’re better than this place,” he tells her and wonders, “How did you end up here?”

“They told me you’d do this,” she replies. “Lure me in. I’m in charge. Do we understand each other?”

But who exactly is in charge? And what should we make of the moment the two share near the end of the preview? Watch much more of what’s coming up in April below.

Prodigal Son, Tuesdays, 9/8c, Fox