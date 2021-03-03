Tuesday TV Ratings: ‘NCIS’ (Bye Jack!) & ‘The Voice’ Split Wins

NCIS — thanks in part to a major exit — easily walked away with the victory in terms of total viewers for the night (9.3 million for the show), while The Voice just edged it out in the key demo (0.9 rating among adults 18-49, versus the CBS procedural’s 0.8) as Blind Auditions continued.

Still, FBI beat The Voice in terms of total viewers (7.2 million versus 6.2 million, respectively), at 9/8c.

Meanwhile, The Flash and New Amsterdam both returned down from last seasons’ finales and averages. But the NBC medical drama did get the key demo win while FBI: Most Wanted scored the most viewers in their 10/9c time slots.

Also down: Superman & Lois, moving to its regular 9/8c slot, from last week’s 90-minute premiere, as well as Prodigal Son from its last new outing (February 16). The Resident was steady with its last new episode.

The newer NBC comedies Young Rock and Kenan, both lost viewers, while ABC’s laughs with black-ish and mixed-ish were both down in viewers and the key demo from last week.

Here’s the breakdown for Tuesday, March 2, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):