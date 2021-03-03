‘Name That Tune’ Host Jane Krakowski Belts Out Pat Benatar in Finale Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Fox’s Name That Tune reboot has been keeping things lively with host Jane Krakowski and band leader Randy Jackson, but while all parties must come to an end, they can still go out without a bang.

In an exclusive sneak peek clip from the March 3 season finale, Krakowski joins in on the musical action by belting out a tune with the band’s help.

“How about that band, everyone?” Krakowski asks the audience in the segment, above. Amid the applause, she asks, “Dan I join you?” stepping closer to Jackson and the other band members for a special performance.

What tune does Krakowski go with? Pat Benatar’s “Hit Me With Your Best Shot” of course! As the band strikes up the tune, Krakowski and Jackson get into the performance, as does the live audience.

The rebooted game show features players competing against each other in a race against the clock to test their knowledge of songs performed by a live band. Host Krakowski has appeared in both theater and on TV, including starring roles in Dickinson, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and 30 Rock, and guest appearances on show such as Modern Family. Jackson is a performer and producer who was a long-running judge on American Idol.

Catch the full sneak peek segment above, and don’t miss Name That Tune‘s finale episode airing Wednesday, March 3, on Fox.

Name That Tune, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox