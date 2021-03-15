‘Bulletproof’: EP Allan Niblo Previews Wild Car Chases, Bromance Moments and More

Cheeky London detectives and best friends Pike and Bishop (Ashley Walters and Noel Clarke) return for a trio of action-packed episodes of Bad Boys–style crime-solving. We’ve got three reasons to watch them crack heads and crack wise in Season 3 ofBulletproof.

1. A Hot New Location

Bishop joins Pike and his family on a vacay in Cape Town, South Africa — but a kidnapping soon prompts them to pursue extrajudicial justice. “We wanted to take our boys out of their comfort zones and give them a challenge in an unexpected manner,” executive producer Allan Niblo says. “Cape Town has a stunningly beautiful landscape but also an incredibly dark underbelly.”

2. Revved-Up Action

Genre fans won’t be disappointed by Bulletproof‘s trademark wild car chases and foot pursuits, wacky fight scenes and harrowing escapes from near-certain death. In the first episode, Niblo pays homage to Robert De Niro‘s 1995 movie Heat with a massive shoot-out in the middle of Cape Town. “It’s something we never could have achieved in London,” Niblo says. The guys’ startled onscreen reaction to the scene’s numerous squibs (which exploded blood bags worn under clothes), he reveals, “is very real.”

3. More Bromance

As the two snipe at each other like an old married couple, the actors ad-lib like mad. Bishop complains to Pike, “You keep on finishing my sentences,” while Pike retorts, “You’d better be faster then!” The characters “are a very accurate reflection of who [the actors] are,” says Niblo, “and their love and respect for each other.”

Bulletproof, Season Premiere, Monday, March 15, 8/7c, The CW