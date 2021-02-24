‘Riverdale’ Sneak Peek: Rivalry Heats Up as Archie Meets Ronnie’s Man & Is So Not Impressed (Video)

Ugh, what a Chad.

In the February 24 episode of Riverdale, the least-qualified teachers in America gather in the staff lounge for a little chit-chat with Veronica (Camila Mendes) and New Yorker hubby Chad Gecko (Chris Mason), who has come to town with his smirk and stockpile of hair pomade to charm her small-town pals.

And while is appears that the crew is buying his smarmy act (really, Kevin [Casey Cott]? Swayed by free cupcakes?!), our Archie (K.J. Apa) is clearly not having it. In this exclusive clip from “Chapter Eighty-Two: Back to School,” the She-Wolf of Wall Street’s ex — who seems to have just finished a gym class with Rydell High’s T-Birds — gives off some serious raised-eyebrow judgy vibes after being introduced to the the well-heeled control freak who has wed his one-time endgame.

Which has us wondering how this is going to sit with Betty (Lili Reinhart) now that she has become his bestie-with-benefits. We’re betting she’s headed for more than one gin-and-tonic when they all go out after work.

