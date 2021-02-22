‘The Neighborhood’ Stars Beth Behrs & Tichina Arnold on a Very Special Guest Star

The Neighborhood welcomes a very special guest star in the latest episode when curmudgeonly Calvin (Cedric the Entertainer) is pushed by friend Dave (Max Greenfield) to make a doctor’s visit.

The CBS comedy, just renewed for Season 4, puts the spotlight on costar Beth Behrs‘ real-life husband Michael Gladis (Mad Men), who appears as Calvin’s Dr. Fisher. “Spoiler alert, he looks real sexy in a doctor’s coat,” Behrs jokes.

“I was such a stage mom,” she adds. “I was not playing it cool at all. I was clapping. I was laughing too hard watching his rehearsal. Giving him a thumbs up. … We’ve all hung out socially as a cast. So for Michael actually be there as an actor, they welcomed him in real nice.”

“Michael’s such a great actor, such a great guy,” Behrs’ costar Tichina Arnold gushes. “And I always want to work with good people. So now I got that notch in my belt, baby!”

As for Season 4, says Behrs, “We were so excited. We had no idea. This is so early to get the pickup. So it’s such a testament to the faith that CBS has in the show.” While she teared up when heard, Arnold, she says, celebrated the news by jumping on the set couch.

As for Arnold, she says she’s especially looking forward to an episode in which Tina will belt a tune or two when she steps in to the lead singer’s role in the “dad band.” “I’m happy that [creator] Jim Reynolds and Cedric are so open the cast utilizing all of their talents,” Arnold says.

As for more Season 3 shenanigans? Tina and Gemma will take an art class — with a live model.

“Well, let’s just say I’m happy I’m single, because I got a chance to see an almost naked guy,” Arnold says with a laugh.

