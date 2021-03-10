‘Walker’ Star Matt Barr Teases How Hoyt’s ‘Reckless’ Ways Could Impact Old Bonds

As they say in Texas, Hoyt Rawlins (Blood & Treasure‘s Matt Barr) has horns holding up his halo.

“It’s more about the thrill of the game to him,” the Walker actor says of the charming, no-account old pal of the more stand-up Cordell Walker (Jared Padalecki). “That makes him reckless, but his heart is in the right place.”

Last seen being hauled away for his role in an arms deal gone bad, Hoyt is behind bars. But in the March 11 episode, he has visitors: Assistant DA Liam Walker (Keegan Allen) and Texas Ranger captain Larry James (Coby Bell), who need him to get answers from the inmate convicted of killing Cord’s wife, Emily (Genevieve Padalecki).

While assistance like that could help reduce the charges against him, don’t expect Hoyt to be handed a get-out-of-jail card from Walker or his mom, Abbie (Molly Hagan).

Even though she took Hoyt in during his messy childhood and remains his biggest fan, a painful, unspoken incident that altered both boys’ lives — and still divides Abbie and husband Bonham (Mitch Pileggi) — needs to be resolved. “It’s a bit of a mystery,” Barr hints. “I think that’s going to be revealed much later in the season.”

