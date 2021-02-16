‘The Resident’ Sneak Peek: An Old Friend Helps Nic During Her Recovery (VIDEO)

The Resident‘s newest series regular, Jessica Lucas, makes her debut in the February 16 episode, and it seems not everyone is thrilled to have her character, Billie Sutton, around.

In TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of “Requiems & Revivals,” Nic (Emily VanCamp) is certainly happy to see her old friend, but is it just us, or is the nurse practitioner’s husband Conrad (Matt Czuchry) not exactly pleased?

Nic’s still a patient at Chastain following the attack in the previous episode, and we quickly get a hint that Billie’s non-attendance at the big CoNic wedding at the beginning of the season was not entirely up to her. “Long story,” Billie says after taking a look at the ring on Nic’s finger. “I wanted to be there.” And she does promise to stay by her friend’s side.

Watch the clip above for more, and to see some pointed looks between Conrad and Billie.

“Nic and Billie have a history, but you also see there’s a history between the medical professionals and Billie,” VanCamp told TV Insider. “She has a history at Chastain as well, and it will be fun to see all of those things unfold when she comes back to town.”

Elsewhere in Tuesday’s episode, the hospital transitions from private to public — which saved it from closing down in “Home Before Dark” — and the search begins for a new CEO. Plus, Bell (Bruce Greenwood) asks his estranged stepson Jake (Conrad Ricamora) for a favor, and Devon (Manish Dayal) sees an opportunity to fix the system.

The Resident, Tuesdays, 8/7c, Fox