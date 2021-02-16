We’re hours away from welcoming the latest Pearsons to This Is Us, and while Madison (Caitlin Thompson) faces the possibility of giving birth without Kevin (Justin Hartley), Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) keep her company — virtually — in this exclusive sneak peek clip.

It’s unclear whether Kevin will arrive back in Los Angeles before the babies arrive, but his brother and sister-in-law are supporting her the only way they can: through video chat. It’s technology for the win as the dream team of Randall and Beth coach Madison from the digital sidelines.

But with the couple actually coaching her while on their trek back to Pennsylvania (after visiting New Orleans), Madison voices concerns about the situation.

“Are you guys sure you don’t want to go?” she asks them in the clip, above. “I can hang up, I know it’s late for you and I’m sure you need to find a motel for the night.”

Check out the sneak peek to see how Beth responds; it’s an answer that includes some COVID-related fears.

Can she and Randall convince Madison that everything’s going to be OK, or will Kevin’s continued absence be too much to bear?

Don’t miss the latest This Is Us episode, “In The Room,” when it airs February 16 on NBC.

This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC