Issa Rae Gets HBO Max 8 Episode Order for ‘Rap Sh*t’

Weeks after HBO announced that Insecure would end after five seasons, star and creator Issa Rae is moving on.

HBO Max has given an 8-episode series order to Rap Sh*t (working title), a half-hour comedy from Rae, Syreeta Singleton, and hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls. The show follows two estranged high school friends from Miami who reunite to form a rap group.

Rap Sh*t is executive produced by Rae and Montrel McKay for HOORAE, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, and showrunner Singleton. Yung Miami and JT are co-executive producing with Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films, and HOORAE’s Sara Rastogi.

Rae and Singleton are writing the pilot episode as casting is currently underway. Production on the series is slated to begin sometime this summer.

Rap Sh*t shouldn’t interfere with Insecure‘s production as filming for Season 5 of HBO’s comedy begins this February.