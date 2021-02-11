‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ to End After Season 8 on NBC

NBC is delivering not so “noice” news as beloved comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine prepares for one final stakeout before hanging its hat for good following its 8th season, which will air in 2022.

The last leg of the series will be comprised of just 10 episodes, three installments less than its previous 7th season.

See Also 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Has to 'Start Over' After Throwing Out Season 8 Episodes 'We have to start over,' says star Terry Crews, who shares that writers are re-evaluating plots amid the ongoing police brutality protests.

The comedy, which stars Andy Samberg, Andrew Braugher, Terry Crews, Melissa Fumero, and more is from creators Mike Schur and Dan Goor. It first debuted in 2014 on Fox, earning a Golden Globe Award for Best TV Comedy Series in its first year, as well as a nod for Samberg who won for Best Performance by an Actor in a Comedy Series. When Fox cancelled the series after five seasons, fans left internet ablaze with their support for the comedy, leading to NBC saving the show in 2018.

“I’m so thankful to NBC and Universal Television for allowing us to give these characters and our fans the ending they deserve,” said executive producer Dan Goor. “When Mike Schur and I first pitched the pilot episode to Andy, he said, ‘I’m in, but I think the only way to tell this story is over exactly 153 episodes,’ which was crazy because that was exactly the number Mike and I had envisioned.”

“I feel incredibly lucky to have worked with this amazing cast and crew for eight seasons. They are not only among the most talented people in the business, they are all good human beings who have become a family. But most of all, I feel lucky that we have had the best fans in the world. Fans who literally saved us from cancellation. Fans who fill us with joy,” Goor continued. “Honestly, I’m grateful it lasted this long. Title of my sex tape.”

The show’s spectacular cast also includes Stephanie Beatriz, Joe Lo Truglio, Dirk Blocker, and Joel McKinnon Miller.

Stay tuned for premiere date info as we get closer to the 2021-2022 TV season.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Season 8, TBA, NBC