‘Masked Singer’ Season 5 & the New ‘Game of Talents’ Get Fox Premiere Dates

Fox viewers won’t be without masked celebrities for too long.

While The Masked Dancer‘s first season may be winding down — semifinals are on February 10 — the show that started it all is back soon. The Masked Singer Season 5 premieres on Wednesday, March 10, in its usual 8/7c slot. Niecy Nash will step in as guest host to kick it off (after Nick Cannon tested positive for COVID). Panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke are all returning.

The winners of the past four seasons of Singer were LeAnn Rimes (Sun), Kandi Burruss (Night Angel), Wayne Brady (Fox), and T-Pain (Monster). Who will walk away victorious in what Fox is calling a “game-changing” season?

Following the hit and premiering the same night is a new competition series, Game of Talents, hosted by the aforementioned Brady. Described as a hybrid of “a large-scale variety show” and “a clue-centered, high-intensity investigative game” by the network, it pits two teams against each other as they try to figure out the hidden talents of mystery performers. More than $200,000 is on the line.

The Masked Singer, Season 5 Premiere, Wednesday, March 10, 8/7c, Fox

Game of Talents, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 10, 9/8c, Fox