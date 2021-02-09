Claudia Conway Auditions for ‘American Idol’s New Season (VIDEO)

Claudia Conway, the daughter of a leading Trump staffer — former senior counselor Kellyanne Conway — and anti-Trumper attorney George Conway, hopes to earn a ticket to Hollywood when the new season of American Idol premieres on Sunday, February 14. That, of course, is up to judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry, and Lionel Richie, as well as to viewers.

“My parents are high-profile political figures,” she says in a promo released by ABC. (She naturally leaves out the part about her contentious relationship with her mom, who most recently leaked naked photos of her.)

The social media star also says she’s “very nervous but very excited” about auditioning.

You’ll have to tune in on Sunday to find out if Conway’s in, or if she’ll be sent home.

Following the news breaking on Twitter, Conway talked about her Idol audition in a video on TikTok.

“I’ve been singing my whole life. I grew up in musical theater. Music has been one of the pillars in my life and I wouldn’t be here without it,” she said. “They saw a video I posted as a joke of me singing and they were like, ‘Hey, do you want to audition?'” She said yes, she said, “because who wouldn’t? Everyone thinks that this is a publicity stunt … but no, music is my passion.”

You heard that right. @claudiamconwayy is looking for a golden ticket 🤯🎤 Find out Sunday if she has what it takes to be #TheNextIdol on #AmericanIdol 🌟 pic.twitter.com/DyjZWk2w1r — American Idol (@AmericanIdol) February 9, 2021

American Idol, Season Premiere, Sunday, February 14, 8/7c, ABC