The third season of the internationally produced Crossing Lines finally debuts in the U.S. — and TV Insider’s sneak peek introduces two new people (familiar to TV fans) to the team: kidnapping expert Marco Corazza, played by Goran Visnjic (ER, Timeless) and skilled investigator Carine Strand, played by Elizabeth Mitchell (Lost).

Season 1 aired on NBC in 2013, and the second was available to stream on Netflix. Now the Season 3 premiere, thanks to Ovation TV, is available to fans on February 8 (10/9c).

In the clip, where we’re introduced to Marco and Carine, Michel Dorn (Donald Sutherland) brings the International Criminal Court’s special crime unit back together after one of his top prosecutors vanishes. And it’s while the two new additions — who join Sebastian (Tom Wlaschiha) and Arabela (Lara Rossi) — are en route for part of the investigation that we learn more about Marco’s past.

“I was sorry to hear about what happened — your suspect, who shot himself,” Carine says. “You tracked him for a long time.”

“That’s why I became a police officer, to find him,” Marco says. “He was my last and best lead.” Lead for what, exactly? Watch the clip above for more.

Ovation TV is airing the third season with back-to-back episodes on Monday nights as part of its Secrets and Crime programming block.

Crossing Lines, Season 3 U.S. Premiere, Monday, February 8, 10/9c, Ovation TV