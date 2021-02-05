Walker continues to do well for the CW in its third week — it debuted as the network’s most-watched series premiere in five years — but it did dip below 2 million viewers. With the first episode to air since its early renewal for a second season, however, its ratings remains steady in the key demo (0.3 rating among adults 18-49).

A rerun of Young Sheldon topped the night in viewers (4.6 million), while one of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune came in second (3.9 million). Hell’s Kitchen walked away with the win in the key demo (0.7 rating).

Here’s the breakdown for Thursday, February 4, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):