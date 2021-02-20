‘Chronicle Mysteries’: Helped to Death’ Star Alison Sweeney on Alex & Drew Drawing Closer

Yoga! Nature hikes! Murder! It’s a bad business on the self-help retreat where the fifth Chronicle Mysteries is set. The film series celebrates armchair detectives, says star Alison Sweeney. “They’re actually solving cases. They’re part of the culture now. And validated.”

Just like her character, Pennsylvania newspaperwoman/true-crime podcaster Alex McPherson, whose interest is piqued when she hears the retreat organizer is a scandal-ridden self-help guru (Lochlyn Munro). In Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death, she signs up, only to find herself questioning a participant’s “accidental” death. (Sweeneys old Days of Our Lives costar Kristian Alfonso plays the sheriff!)

Not only is eager new Chronicle staffer Zach (Ian Collins) at Alex’s side, but loyal editor Drew Godfrey (Benjamin Ayres) is too. During a revealing Alex-Drew campfire scene, Sweeney says, “you get real insight into why they’re so drawn to each other and why, as the audience already knows, they would be so good together.”

Bonus: Starting February 25, Sweeney returns to NBC’s Days as fiery Sami Brady. “Sami’s coming in on a mission,” she says, but after that custody battle over her newborn grandson, “she’s not expecting [her family] to roll out the red carpet.”

Chronicle Mysteries: Helped to Death, Movie Premiere, Sunday, February 21,8/7c, Hallmark Movies & Mysteries