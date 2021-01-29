'9-1-1' & 'Lone Star' Crossover: Why Does Buck Recognize One of the 126? (VIDEO)

The teams of the 118 and the 126 will get a look at one another for the first time in the February 1 crossover with 9-1-1 and its spinoff.

Well, maybe not, as TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of the crossover episode Lone Star's "Hold the Line" reveals before the teams meet up.

When Los Angeles' firefighters and medics Evan "Buck" Buckley (Oliver Stark), Henrietta "Hen" Wilson (Aisha Hinds), and Eddie Diaz (Ryan Guzman) join Captain Owen Strand (Rob Lowe) and the rest of Austin's first responders to combat a wildfire spreading across the state, the briefing reveals some interesting news.

"The thing we were praying wouldn't happen has happened," Owen says. "The wind has shifted. The fire's now on a collision course for the city of San Angelo. There's a possibility of weather coming in, but we can't rely on it and we won't."

Fortunately, he has a plan. But Buck recognizes one of the members of the 126 — but doesn't know why. Watch the clip above to see who it is, and Hen's reaction (or, perhaps, warning).

Elsewhere in this episode, as the wildfire spreads the teams must save a group of teenagers trapped by the fire at a campground. Meanwhile, Owen and Hen are going to be in some danger of their own after a helicopter crash.

9-1-1 & 9-1-1: Lone Star Crossover, Monday, February 1, 9/8c, Fox