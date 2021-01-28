'The Sandman' Casts Gwendoline Christie, Tom Sturridge & More for Netflix Adaptation

Netflix is turning to some Game of Thrones vets for its series adaptation of Neil Gaiman's (Good Omens, American Gods) DC comics The Sandman.

The streaming service has unveiled a star-studded cast for the highly anticipated show based on Gaiman's work. The author serves as executive producer and co-writer on the project, joining him in the same roles are showrunner Allan Heinberg (Wonder Woman) and David S. Goyer (The Dark Knight).

The Warner Bros. Television production has cast Tom Sturridge, former Game of Thrones costars Gwendoline Christie and Charles Dance, Vivienne Acheampong, Boyd Holbrook, Asim Chaudhry, and Sanjeev Bhaskar.

The show's a rich blend of modern myth and dark fantasy in which contemporary fiction, historical drama, and legends collide. The Sandman follows the people and places affected by Morpheus, the Dream King, as he attempts to fix the mistakes he's made during his lengthy existence.

Sturridge is set to play Dream, Lord of the Dreaming, Christie rules hell as Lucifer, Acheampong is chief librarian and trusted guardian of Dream's realm, Lucienne. Meanwhile, Holbrook plays The Corinthian, an escaped nightmare who wishes to taste what the world has in store.

Dance is set to appear as Roderick Burgess, a charlatan, blackmailer, and magician. Chaudhry and Bhaskar play Abel and Cain, the first victim and first predator who are also loyal subjects and residents of the Dream Realm.

"For the last thirty-three years, the Sandman characters have breathed and walked around and talked in my head. I'm unbelievably happy that now, finally, they get to step out of my head and into reality," Gaiman said in a statement released to the press. "I can't wait until the people out there get to see what we've been seeing as Dream and the rest of them take flesh, and the flesh belongs to some of the finest actors out there."

