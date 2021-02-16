Meet Dwayne Johnson’s Real-Life Family Members Depicted in ‘Young Rock’

Before film star and former pro-wrestler Dwayne Johnson was destined for the bright lights of Hollywood, he was just a kid in a family embedded deeply in the world of professional wrestling. Upcoming NBC comedy Young Rock showcases the heavyweight’s unique upbringing and early years of self-discovery.

Johnson, an executive producer, will also appear in episodes of the sitcom. As the series time hops through his life, viewers will see actors Adrian Groulx (age 10), Bradley Constant (age 15), and Uli Latukefu (age 18-20) playing younger versions of the star. His mother, father, and grandmother are also featured in key roles portrayed by Stacey Leilua, Joseph Lee Anderson, and Ana Tuisila, respectively.

Below, learn about the real-life Johnson family.

The Rock

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson found a love of sports no matter where he lived and was recruited to play football on a full scholarship at the University of Miami. Though it’s hard to believe today, Johnson struggled to fit in as a teen. This led to some bad decision-making and often falling in with the wrong crowd. However, on the gridiron, he found success while playing with the Hurricanes during their 1991 national championship season alongside future Super Bowl champ Warren Sapp.

After going undrafted in 1995, his NFL dreams were dashed. At a crossroads, Johnson ultimately decided to follow in his father and grandfather’s footsteps as the first third-generation wrestler in WWE history. It wasn’t long before the rookie became an icon.

Ata Johnson (Played by Stacey Leilua)

Ata Johnson (Played by Stacey Leilua)

Even before meeting her husband (and later ex-) Rocky Johnson at a match, Ata was already rooted in professional wrestling as the daughter of the legendary “High Chief” Peter Maivia. With Rocky often on the road for work, Ata was the constant parental figure and support system in her son’s life. Dwayne often expresses his appreciation for the dedication his mother, who is also a cancer survivor, put into raising him, even buying her a house for Christmas in 2018.

Rocky Johnson (Played by Joseph Lee Anderson)

With a chiseled physique and oozing charisma, it was no surprise that Dwayne’s father Rocky Johnson enjoyed a Hall of Fame career. Known as the “Soulman,” Rocky was a trailblazer working for a number of promotions and traveling around the world. He was also a part of the first Black WWE tag team champions with partner Tony Atlas in 1983. Rocky passed away in 2020 from a heart attack at age 75.

Lia Maivia (Played by Ana Tuisila)

Lia Maivia (Played by Ana Tuisila)

Professional wrestling may have been predominantly a man’s world, but that didn’t stop Lia Maivia, Dwayne’s grandmother, from becoming the first female pro wrestling promoter. She ran shows across various territories like Polynesian Pro Wrestling in Hawaii through the 1980s. One of Lia’s biggest shows, which took place in 1985, was headlined by Ric Flair, and called A Hot Summer Night at Aloha Stadium. It drew nearly 20,000 fans to Honolulu, Hawaii. Maivia is a cherished figure within the industry even after her death in 2008.

