Burning Hot: The Sizzling Cast of 'Station 19'

Choose whichever heat-related term you like to describe these heroes: burning, smoking, sizzling. They're all accurate.

Like Shonda Rhimes' other shows that spice up work drama with romance, Station 19 features a group of impossibly attractive Seattle first responders who put out fires on the job and stoke them when they’re off duty (figuratively, of course).

"There's joy being a hero on the front lines," executive producer Paris Barclay explains. "But also joy to be had in all these relationships."

Our favorites include a pair of newbie lovebirds, 19 captain Maya Bishop (Danielle Savre) and girlfriend Carina DeLuca (Stefania Spampinato), as well as Lt. Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) and husband Robert Sullivan (Boris Kodjoe), the former battalion chief who was demoted for stealing drugs. Even when they separated while Robert got clean, they couldn't keep their hands off each other. Who's complaining?

Station 19, Returns Thursday, March 11, 8/7c, ABC