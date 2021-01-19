Monday TV Ratings: '9-1-1' Premiere & 'The Bachelor' Split Wins for the Night

Fox's first responder dramas brought in the most viewers on Monday night. 9-1-1 and its spinoff, Lone Star, had the most viewers (7 million and 5.91 million, respectively), though both returned slightly down in the key demo from last season.

Meanwhile, The Bachelor also had a win on the night (1.3 rating among adults 18-49) but was down from its last outing. All American returned for its third season up from last year.

Here's the breakdown for Monday, January 18, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):