Monday TV Ratings: '9-1-1' Premiere & 'The Bachelor' Split Wins for the Night
Fox's first responder dramas brought in the most viewers on Monday night. 9-1-1 and its spinoff, Lone Star, had the most viewers (7 million and 5.91 million, respectively), though both returned slightly down in the key demo from last season.
Meanwhile, The Bachelor also had a win on the night (1.3 rating among adults 18-49) but was down from its last outing. All American returned for its third season up from last year.
Here's the breakdown for Monday, January 18, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Bachelor (ABC)
|1.4
|5.1
|The Neighborhood (CBS)
|0.8
|5.9
|Ellen's Game of Games (NBC)
|0.6
|3.1
|9-1-1 (Fox)
|1.2
|7.0
|All American (CW)
|0.4
|1.1
|8:30 p.m.
|Bob ♥ Abishola (CBS)
|0.6
|5.4
|9:00 p.m.
|The Bachelor (ABC)
|1.2
|4.4
|Let's Make a Deal Primetime (CBS)
|0.5
|3.3
|The Wall (NBC)
|0.5
|2.6
|9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox)
|0.9
|5.9
|Batwoman (CW)
|0.1
|526,000
|10 p.m.
|The Good Doctor (ABC)
|0.6
|3.9
|Bull (CBS)
|0.5
|4.6
|Weakest Link (NBC)
|0.5
|2.6