'The Bachelor' Promo: Is Sarah Replacing 'Queen' Victoria as the Show's Villain? (VIDEO)

It seems like Sarah's near-fainting spell in Episode 2 causes a commotion on the next Bachelor in this exclusive promo sneak peek.

The contestant seems to (temporarily?) replace 'Queen' Victoria as Enemy No. 1 as Matt James' affection for the 24-year-old broadcast journalist from San Diego grows. A clear favorite already, Sarah's rose ceremony episode — she fainted before all the roses were handed out — causes suspicion among the other ladies, who question how authentic the moment was.

"She's getting exactly what she wants," Anna says in the promo, hinting that Sarah's just looking for attention. If she is, it's working: The more her fellow participants turn on her, the more Matt seems to worry about her.

"Some of the women are just really cruel," Sarah laments to Matt in the clip, and his response seems pretty sympathetic.

Other promo highlights: a peek at the upcoming group date where the women have written some steamy love scenes with Matt, and then read them aloud to him and a live audience. And don't miss Bachelor Nation favorite Ashley Ianconetti Haibon, featured in the group date.

The Bachelor, Monday, January 18, 8/7c, ABC