'Being the Ricardos' at Amazon: Remember Debra Messing as Lucy on 'Will & Grace'?

With Amazon bringing Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's lives to the small screen in Being the Ricardos — and the controversial casting announced — it's impossible not to look back at Will & Grace's tribute to the iconic I Love Lucy.

After Deadline's report that Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem were being eyed for a movie on the streaming service, fans, as they always do, had thoughts. One of the other names raised was someone who has stepped into Lucy's shoes recently: Debra Messing, who, while starring as Grace on the NBC comedy, played Lucy in an iconic sketch.

Messing retweeted a fan's opinion that the actress "is a better comedian" in a thread discussing the casting. The Will & Grace star also wrote in a tweet that she is "available" when a fan speculated scheduling was involved.

The Amazon film will take place during the production of an episode of I Love Lucy, from the table read to the filming in front of an audience "when Lucy and Desi face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage."