Queer Eye takes on Tom Brady trivia in the January 17 episode of Who Wants to be a Millionaire.

Karamo Brown — with costar Bobby Berk as his expert guest — is in the hot seat and going for the $1 million prize for his charity of choice (Hollywood Food Coalition) in TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of the question for $16,000: "Tom Brady filed an application to trademark the phrase 'Tompa Bay' after ditching the Patriots for which NFL team?"

"We're not trying to do stereotypes, there are many gay men who love sports, who are so into it," Brown says. "You pick two of the five who know nothing."

Host Jimmy Kimmel assures him that the questions are random, and Berk suggests they try eliminating choices. Watch the clip above to see why Brown hopes who he follows on Instagram might help.

Also taking the hot seat in this episode is special education teacher Shadi Seyedyousef. This season sees celebrities playing for charities while frontline heroes try to walk away with the $1 million.

Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Sundays, 8/7c, ABC