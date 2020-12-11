'MacGyver' & 'Magnum P.I.' Get the Grindhouse Treatment (VIDEO)

December is heating up Friday nights on CBS. And what better way to promote the action, drama, and suspense of two of the network's series than with a Grindhouse trailer? TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the new preview for MacGyver and Magnum P.I.

"You know how it is. Gotta get those endorphins while the getting's good," Mac (Lucas Till) says, and even he's confused by what he just said.

Watch the promo above for a look at both procedurals. There are explosions, car chases, punches, and more! It's all bound to keep you on the edge of your seat and, as Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) says, "It's all good."

MacGyver and Magnum P.I. air back-to-back on CBS Friday nights, beginning at 8/7c. (Blue Bloods, television's third-highest-rated drama, closes it out at 10/9c.) The new seasons premiered on December 4, with new episodes also set to air on the 11th and 18th of December.

MacGyver, Fridays, 8/7c, CBS

Magnum P.I., Fridays, 9/8c, CBS