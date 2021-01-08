Thursday TV Ratings: ABC's Game Shows Top Night

The premiere of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC topped Thursday night in the key demo (1.1 rating among adults 18-49) and viewers (7.8 million), with The Chase coming in second.

Elsewhere for the night, Fox's Call Me Kat and Last Man Standing made their time period premieres after special Sunday, January 3 airings; the former was down, while the latter was up in viewers. Over on NBC, 4.6 million tuned in to Mr. Mayor's debut.

Here's the breakdown for Thursday, January 7, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):