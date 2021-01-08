Thursday TV Ratings: ABC's Game Shows Top Night
The premiere of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune on ABC topped Thursday night in the key demo (1.1 rating among adults 18-49) and viewers (7.8 million), with The Chase coming in second.
Elsewhere for the night, Fox's Call Me Kat and Last Man Standing made their time period premieres after special Sunday, January 3 airings; the former was down, while the latter was up in viewers. Over on NBC, 4.6 million tuned in to Mr. Mayor's debut.
Here's the breakdown for Thursday, January 7, 2021 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|Celebrity Wheel of Fortune (ABC)
|1.1
|7.8
|Young Sheldon (CBS)
|0.6
|4.3
|Mr. Mayor (NBC)
|0.6
|4.9
|Hell's Kitchen (Fox)
|0.7
|2.7
|iHeartRadio Music Festival (CW)
|0.1
|489,000
|8:30 p.m.
|B Positive (CBS)
|0.4
|3.0
|Mr. Mayor (NBC)
|0.5
|4.3
|9 p.m.
|The Chase (ABC)
|0.9
|6.2
|Mom (CBS)
|0.4
|3.1
|Law & Order: SVU (NBC)
|0.6
|3.8
|Call Me Kat (Fox)
|0.6
|3.2
|iHeartRadio Music Festival (CW)
|0.1
|332,000
|9:30 p.m.
|The Unicorn (CBS)
|0.3
|2.2
|Last Man Standing (Fox)
|0.5
|3.3
|10 p.m.
|The Hustler (ABC)
|0.7
|3.8
|Star Trek: Discovery (CBS)
|0.2
|1.6
|Dateline NBC (NBC)
|0.3
|1.8