'Prodigal Son' Adds Catherine Zeta-Jones as Claremont Doctor in Season 2

Dr. Martin Whitly, a.k.a. the serial killer known as the Surgeon (Michael Sheen), is getting some company in Prodigal Son Season 2.

Catherine Zeta-Jones has joined the cast of the Fox hit as a series regular and will appear in the second half of the season as Dr. Vivian Capshaw. Claremont Psychiatric’s resident MD, she "revels in tasking 'The Surgeon' to clean bedpans and mop the floor" when he's assigned to work in the infirmary.

"But as Martin proves valuable in treating patients, Capshaw begins to see him in a new light…which is not a good thing," her character description teases.

"An extraordinary talent, Catherine Zeta-Jones is the perfect foil for the brilliant Michael Sheen," Michael Thorn, President, Entertainment, FOX Entertainment, said. "I can't wait to see these two greats go head-to-head in a season that is bound to raise the bar set by an outstanding Season One."

As Prodigal Son moves to a new night (Tuesdays, beginning January 12), Season 2 must deal with the major, bloody cliffhanger of Ainsley (Halston Sage), Martin's daughter — not his son, criminal profiler Malcolm (Tom Payne), as had been the concern — following in those murderous footsteps and killing Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney).

The series also stars Bellamy Young (Jessica Whitly), Lou Diamond Phillips (Lieutenant Gil Arroyo), Aurora Perrineau (Detective Dani Powell), Frank Harts (Detective JT Tarmel), and Keiko Agena (Dr. Edrisa Tanaka).

Zeta-Jones' previous TV credits include the Titanic mini-series, Feud: Bette and Joan, and Queen America.

Prodigal Son, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 12, 9/8c, Fox