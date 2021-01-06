A 'Prodigal Son' Season 2 Preview Kicks Off Paley Front Row in 2021

What better way to begin a deep-dive into television in 2021 than dissecting one of last year's craziest (and bloodiest) cliffhangers?

TV Insider has learned exclusively that the Paley Center for Media is kicking off its 2021 Paley Front Row Presented by Citi series with a conversation previewing Prodigal Son's return. The panel premieres Thursday, January 7, at 8/7c on Paley Center's channel on Verizon Media's Yahoo Entertainment; the drama's long-awaited second season begins Tuesday, January 12 at 9/8c on Fox.

Stars Tom Payne (Malcolm Bright), Michael Sheen (Martin Whitly/The Surgeon), Bellamy Young (Jessica Whitly), Lou Diamond Phillips (Lieutenant Gil Arroyo), Halston Sage (Ainsley Whitly), Keiko Agena (Dr. Edrisa Tanaka), Aurora Perrineau (Detective Dani Powell), and Frank Harts (Detective JT Tarmel), along with executive producers, writers, and showrunners Chris Fedak and Sam Sklaver, join moderator Kevin Frazier. They'll take fans behind the scenes of the hit that follows the son (Malcolm) of a serial killer (Martin) as he works with the NYPD to solve the most puzzling murders.

"We set out to make a show that can have a little fun with the bleakest parts of life: murder, psychopathy, and parenting. Kidding! Well, kinda kidding," Fedak and Sklaver said in a statement. "Still, we're incredibly excited to join the Paley Center's Front Row series with our cast to share the thrills and chills of making a show about murder during a pandemic. Finding the fun and humor in Prodigal Son helped us get through 2020, and we hope it helps our audience get through 2021."

"Upon its premiere, Prodigal Son was an immediate audience hit for Fox, featuring one of the most incredible casts in television," Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center's President & CEO, added.

At the end of Season 1, Malcolm was shocked when his sister, Ainsley, brutally killed the evil Nicholas Endicott (Dermot Mulroney) ... after the big question had been how much he is like their father. In the new season, Malcolm "must 'take care' of [Ainsley] and protect his mother, Jessica, from a secret that could tear the family apart all over again," Fox's description teases. "Further complicating matters, Martin seeks to deepen his relationship with Bright, his prodigal son, but forging this bond leads to shocking twists and revelations."

Prodigal Son, Season 2 Premiere, Tuesday, January 12, 9/8c, Fox